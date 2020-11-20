Commerce Bank Sells 6,350 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,325,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 90.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,255 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE FCX opened at $21.11 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -234.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

