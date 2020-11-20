Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.96 ($5.84).

Shares of CBK opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

