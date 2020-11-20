Comparing Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) & Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suny Cellular Communication has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suny Cellular Communication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kornit Digital and Suny Cellular Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Suny Cellular Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $70.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Suny Cellular Communication.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Suny Cellular Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -5.05% -2.09% -1.76% Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and Suny Cellular Communication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $179.87 million 18.09 $10.17 million $0.36 220.75 Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Suny Cellular Communication.

Summary

Suny Cellular Communication beats Kornit Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It products and services include direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

About Suny Cellular Communication

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular phones and related accessories. It provides technical support, repaid, and maintenance services for cellular telephones, tablets, spare parts, and related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 16 stores, as well as online through its Website. It serves retail networks, individuals, marketing networks distributor and cellular phone stores, strategic business clients, medium and small business clients, employee organizations, and consumer clubs. The company was formerly known as Scailex Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Suny Cellular Communication Ltd in November 2016. Suny Cellular Communication Ltd was founded in 1971 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

