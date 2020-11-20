Comparing NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $530,000.00 11.31 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -0.68 Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 11.76 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -9.69

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoVibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NanoVibronix and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -771.63% -537.97% -243.56% Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30%

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

