Comparing Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) & Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD)

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Richardson Electronics and Simply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics -2.04% -2.62% -2.08% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $155.90 million 0.39 -$1.84 million N/A N/A Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Simply.

Risk & Volatility

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Simply on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

