Comparing SilverCrest Metals (SILV) & The Competition

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE: SILV) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SilverCrest Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A -$44.67 million -18.30 SilverCrest Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.70

SilverCrest Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% SilverCrest Metals Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SilverCrest Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 SilverCrest Metals Competitors 741 2847 2656 96 2.33

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.40%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals peers beat SilverCrest Metals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.