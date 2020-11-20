Comparing Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Trinity Place, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Trinity Place.

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 68.72% 20.58% 9.95% Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Trinity Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $533.18 million 3.70 $229.26 million $1.79 8.75 Trinity Place $4.06 million 11.09 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Place.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Trinity Place shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats Trinity Place on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

