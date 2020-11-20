Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.95.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after buying an additional 450,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.