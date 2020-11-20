ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.46.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.