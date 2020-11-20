CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) vs. Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) Critical Analysis

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) and CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and CONSOL Coal Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Coal Resources -1.91% -2.25% -0.91%

Volatility and Risk

Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paringa Resources and CONSOL Coal Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CONSOL Coal Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus target price of $8.61, indicating a potential upside of 138.37%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paringa Resources and CONSOL Coal Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A CONSOL Coal Resources $332.93 million 0.30 $45.55 million $1.62 2.23

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

