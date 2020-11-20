Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $61,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $204.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.