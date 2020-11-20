Contrasting Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC)

The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, suggesting that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number 5.89% -70.15% 12.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.70 billion 1.17 $81.85 million $2.70 26.57

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.55%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Summary

Sleep Number beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rowe Companies Company Profile

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 610 stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

