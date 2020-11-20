CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $332.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.06. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

