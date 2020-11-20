Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 101917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Specifically, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $964,522 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.