CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $815.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

