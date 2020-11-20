CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

CCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €16.75 ($19.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.09. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88).

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

