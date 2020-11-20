Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE VHI opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.42.

About Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

