Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Corteva stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.