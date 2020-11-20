Costco Wholesale Co.’s October Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 14.4% in the month of October. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $383.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.86. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

