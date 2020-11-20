Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CFO Paul Bunn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker bought 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

