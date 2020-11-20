Craig C. Koontz Sells 6,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HTBI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $136,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

