Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

