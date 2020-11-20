Critical Review: China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) vs. Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Teijin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Xiangtai Food $102.54 million 0.16 $4.36 million N/A N/A Teijin $7.87 billion 0.44 $232.33 million $1.73 10.45

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than China Xiangtai Food.

Profitability

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A Teijin 2.47% 7.70% 3.19%

Volatility and Risk

China Xiangtai Food has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Xiangtai Food and Teijin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Teijin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Xiangtai Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Teijin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teijin beats China Xiangtai Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. It also provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed and canned meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products, as well as chilled and frozen pork. In addition, the company operates supermarket. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, oxidized PAN, carbon, and polyester fibers; polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) and polyphenylene sulfide resins; polycarbonate resins; flame retardants; polycarbonate films and sheets; polyester and PEN films; automotive composites; plastic glazing products; and LIB separators. It also provides Bonalon and Onealfa for the treatment of osteoporosis; Synvisc, a sodium hyaluronate agent; Loqoa, a transdermal analgesic anti-inflammatory agent; Mucosolvan, an airway mucolytic agent; Alvesco, an inhaled corticosteroid agent for asthma; Feburic, an anti-hyperuricemia; Tricor, an anti-hyperlipidemic agent; Venilon for intravenous immunoglobulin preparation; and Laxoberon laxatives. In addition, the company offers oxygen concentrators for home oxygen therapy; continuous positive airway pressure devices; AutoSet CS, an adaptive servo-ventilator; WalkAide, an electric stimulation device; ReoGo-J, a portable robotic arm that supports the rehabilitation of paralyzed upper limbs; Safhs, a sonic accelerated fracture healing system; VitalLink, a patient information sharing system; orthopedic implantable devices; and functional food ingredients. Further, it offers home healthcare services, as well as produces and rents home healthcare devices. Additionally, the company trades in and sells fiber materials, textiles and apparels, industrial textiles and materials, and films and plastic products; and polyester and recycled polyester fabrics and textiles. It also provides IT services for the healthcare field and enterprises; Web-based enterprise resource planning software package; and e-comics distribution services, as well as engineering solutions. Teijin Limited was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

