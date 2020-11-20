Critical Survey: ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) versus DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 70.51 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -4.30

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Global has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Global and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.97%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DermTech beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

