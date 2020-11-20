CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Gap Down to $52.30

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $42.50. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.183 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

