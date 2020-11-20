CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Shares Gap Down to $52.30

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $42.50. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 334 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

