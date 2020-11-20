Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

