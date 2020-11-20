Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $341.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the highest is $355.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

