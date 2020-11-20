Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

CMI opened at $233.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

