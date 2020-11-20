Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) Shares Gap Down to $10.69

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $9.95. Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.79.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, international wire transfer and electronic payments, traveler's cheques, foreign check clearing, and issuing foreign bank drafts.

