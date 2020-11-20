Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

CWK opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

