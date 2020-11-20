CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 94.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 93.9% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $8,206.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00448452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

