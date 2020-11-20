Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dana by 17,529.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 1,169,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 629.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $6,168,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 345,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

