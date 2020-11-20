David M. Kelly Sells 704 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MLAB stock opened at $274.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.84 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $292.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4,738.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

