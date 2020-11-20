David Robbie Purchases 10,000 Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 721.80 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 556.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.78. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

Several research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

