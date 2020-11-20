Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Insider Ian Page Sells 300,000 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Ian Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total transaction of £436,438.72 ($570,209.98).

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,608.91 ($47.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,422.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,081.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s previous dividend of $10.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

