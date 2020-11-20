Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.56% of Deckers Outdoor worth $712,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $381,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,804 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 518.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $248.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $285.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,281 shares of company stock worth $14,058,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

