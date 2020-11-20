DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.57% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $723,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $86,156,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $65,726,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 687,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 216.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.87 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.