Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.