Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 450

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 472.90 ($6.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,567 shares of company stock worth $885,511.

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

