Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.