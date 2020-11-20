Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $61,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 778.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 295,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of DLTR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

