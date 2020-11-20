Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) versus CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eagle Financial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.01 $660,000.00 N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.15 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It provides its services in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.