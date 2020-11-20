Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

EIC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

