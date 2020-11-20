Eargo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) Quiet Period To End on November 25th

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

EAR opened at $36.00 on Friday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

