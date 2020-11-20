Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

