ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €5.10 by Kepler Capital Markets

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €5.10 ($6.00) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.54 ($7.70).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €11.76 ($13.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of €11.34 ($13.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

