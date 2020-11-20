Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $5.12. Eltek shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,796 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

