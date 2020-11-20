Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%.

ERJ stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.36. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

