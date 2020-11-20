Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 622,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

In other Emerald news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Emerald by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerald by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

